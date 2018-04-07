West Virginia has successfully hit the graduate transfer market again with the addition of former UCLA cornerback Denzel Fisher following an official visit over the weekend.

Fisher, 6-foot-2, 187-pounds, appeared in 23 games during the course of his three years on the field and a redshirt season with the Bruins and recorded 31 tackles and four pass breakups during that time.

West Virginia extended a scholarship offer to Fisher after cornerbacks coach Doug Belk had established a solid connection with him in a short period of time. The Mountaineers were the most aggressive team in pursuit of Fisher and that resulted in securing an official visit this past weekend.