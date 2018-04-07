West Virginia has successfully hit the graduate transfer market again with the addition of former UCLA cornerback Denzel Fisher following an official visit over the weekend.
Fisher, 6-foot-2, 187-pounds, appeared in 23 games during the course of his three years on the field and a redshirt season with the Bruins and recorded 31 tackles and four pass breakups during that time.
West Virginia extended a scholarship offer to Fisher after cornerbacks coach Doug Belk had established a solid connection with him in a short period of time. The Mountaineers were the most aggressive team in pursuit of Fisher and that resulted in securing an official visit this past weekend.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news