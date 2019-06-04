West Virginia is hitting the graduate transfer market to add a pass catcher to its ranks in former five-star and Florida State wide receiver George Campbell.

Campbell, 6-foot-4, 200-pounds, spent four seasons with the Seminoles largely marred by injuries limiting him to only 22 games during his career in Tallahassee.

One of those seasons was spent redshirting but he amassed a total of 13 catches for 206 yards during that time.