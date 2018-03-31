West Virginia needed help up front and they secured that in a prospect that will be able to help immediately in USC graduate transfer Kenny Bigelow.

The former five-star prospect will be heading to Morgantown with one year of eligibility remaining after he was granted a sixth year by the NCAA this past fall.

Initially, the Maryland native appeared as if he would retire from the game after leaving the Trojans during the season last year but then elected to give the game one final shot at another institution.