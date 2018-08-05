West Virginia continues to have success on the transfer market and the latest to pick the Mountaineers is former Alabama linebacker Vandarius Cowan.

Cowan, 6-foot-4, 237-pounds, was dismissed by the Crimson Tide in July due to a violation of team rules. He appeared in a total of seven games as a true freshman in Tuscaloosa making a pair of tackles.

The one-time top 100 recruit selected the Crimson Tide over a long list of scholarship offers including Florida, Florida State, Miami, Notre Dame, Auburn and USC to name a few.