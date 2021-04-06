Transfer Carrigan a sign of what's to come for West Virginia basketball?
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins admitted that while not the biggest fan of the practice, in order to keep up in today’s college basketball you didn’t have much of a choice in taking transfers.
As more and more transfers become widespread across the college basketball landscape, it makes taking them nearly a necessity in order to compete with other major programs across the nation.
Well over 1,000 players are currently in the NCAA transfer portal in college basketball alone and that number isn’t going to be slowing down anytime soon.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news