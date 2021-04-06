West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins admitted that while not the biggest fan of the practice, in order to keep up in today’s college basketball you didn’t have much of a choice in taking transfers.

As more and more transfers become widespread across the college basketball landscape, it makes taking them nearly a necessity in order to compete with other major programs across the nation.

Well over 1,000 players are currently in the NCAA transfer portal in college basketball alone and that number isn’t going to be slowing down anytime soon.