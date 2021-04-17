WVSports - Transfer CB Woods commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football

“They just told me that I can play Big 12 football and believe I can be a big help for the program,” he said. “I was offered a full scholarship and I think it’s a great program.”

Woods, 6-foot-1, 175-pounds, had previously been committed to SMU but elected to change his pledge to the Mountaineers after receiving an offer from the Big 12 Conference program. Head coach Neal Brown served as the primary point man for Woods and the two built a close bond.

West Virginia has effectively used the transfer portal yet again to address a major need by adding former Illinois State cornerback Charles Woods.

Along with his connection to Brown, Woods also has followed the program from afar for quite some time and believes that he would be a natural fit.

“I believe they have something special going,” he said.

An 18-game starter at Illinois State, Woods will have two seasons of eligibility remaining in his career and is set to be immediately eligible at West Virginia this fall. In 2019, Woods earned honorable mention FCS all-American honors by starting 15 games and recording 48 tackles, 17 passes defended and 4 picks.

A native of Dallas, Texas, Woods was the highest graded player on the Redbirds defense at 88.2 and allowed 38 of 67 passes thrown at him to be completed for 466 yards and 2 scores. He intercepted four passes that were thrown at him and played almost exclusively at outside cornerback.

Woods fills a major need for West Virginia at cornerback where the program lost returning starter Dreshun Miller to Auburn earlier this off-season. Along with West Virginia he received offers from Minnesota, Kansas and of course SMU where he was previously committed to.

Woods is the third transfer commitment to pick the Mountaineers this off-season joining offensive lineman Doug Nester from Virginia Tech and linebacker Lance Dixon from Penn State.

WVSports.com will have more with Woods in the near future.