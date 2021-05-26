West Virginia basketball still doesn’t know what the final roster could look like in 2021-22, but they have filled a need in the backcourt regardless of the outcomes.

Transfers are typically looked at as those that are beneficial to both parties and it’s clear that the Mountaineers have hit that mark with each of their off-season additions. We’ve explored the benefits of the two front court players, but how about what the program is getting in the backcourt?