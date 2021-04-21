WVSports - Transfer forward Paulicap picks West Virginia basketball

West Virginia has added another piece to the 2021-22 roster from the transfer portal when DePaul forward Pauly Paulicap announced his pledge to the Mountaineers.

Paulicap, 6-foot-8, 225-pounds, had primarily been considering West Virginia and Rutgers, but the Mountaineers one out securing a commitment from the versatile forward. This past season he averaged 7.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Blue Demons and is skilled on the defensive end of the floor.

"I chose West Virginia because I believe coach Huggins could challenge me in way that can take my game to the next level. The coaches believe my defensive presence and my motor is what makes me a prefect fit," he said.

The New York native originally signed with Manhattan but transferred to DePaul and will now spend his final season in the Big 12 Conference with head coach Bob Huggins.

Paulicap became a priority for West Virginia as the coaching staff held multiple zoom meetings with him and were able to establish a relationship after he entered the transfer portal.

The senior fills a need as a big that can run the floor, block shots and bring toughness on both ends. He was named Defensive Player of the Year in the 2018 in the MAAC.

Paulicap becomes the third transfer addition for West Virginia this off-season after Old Dominion point guard Malik Curry and FIU rim protector Dimon Carrigan.

Currently, the Mountaineers are full in terms of the scholarship allotment but are still awaiting decisions from four players in terms of their future.

WVSports.com will have more with Paulicap.