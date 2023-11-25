Guard RaeQuan Battle has released a statement over the denial of his appeal.

The Montana State transfer who was denied an immediate eligibility waiver and then his subsequent appeal, addressed the NCAA in a penned letter.

He outlined his transfer from Montana State after the departure of his head coach and the options he faced which led him to Morgantown in large part because of his comfort level with the coaches and his mental health.

"The state of West Virginia has become a second home to me, and my teammates have become a second family. My hope is that the NCAA will understand what it is doing is wrong, that it will realize that it is going against everything it is supposed to stand for when it made this decision and it will look at the facts and reverse itself," he wrote.

Battle, who is working with Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on the issue, is currently ineligible but is looking at his options. The full statement can be read below.