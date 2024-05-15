It’s the final college season for the Washington State transfer and the pair are hoping to rekindle some of their magic from the past.

That’s exactly what both parties are hoping to get with West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries and transfer guard Joseph Yesufu reuniting for next season.

That’s because Yesufu had the most productive season of his college career as a sophomore under DeVries when he was named the Missouri Valley Conference Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 12.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He also shot 44-percent and a career-high 38-percent from three while playing 23 minutes per game. It was a standout campaign all the way around.

That year came after a freshman season where he was limited to just 13 games due to injury and stands out compared to the others in his career.

While Yesufu would move on from Drake after that breakout sophomore season, he would not experience the same amount of success during his two years at Kansas and one at Washington State.

He averaged 3.1 points per game over his 69 games as a Jayhawk but played just 11 minutes per game. Meanwhile, Yesufu was limited to just six games in his lone season at Washington State due to a hip injury but averaged 6.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Now with one year left, Yesufu is back with the coach where it all began and it could be a mutually beneficial relationship for both parties.

DeVries lands an experienced guard that can fill a role at either the one or two. He has already played under him so he understands the program’s expectations and how he can succeed in the system. In fact, he can point to the best year of his college career as an example of his potential.

The Illinois native also embraces his role on the defensive end of the floor and is a weapon in transition which are staples for what DeVries wants to do.

The Mountaineers needed a veteran guard to help in the backcourt along with Oklahoma State transfer Javon Small and Yesufu fits that bill as a player with proven experience in the schemes.

For Yesufu the interest is obvious. With one season left in his career, the veteran guard is looking to make the most of his last dance at the college level and will look to do it with a coach who has gotten the best out of him already in his career. Given the fact the roster is almost entirely new, there are opportunities available and Yesufu already had experience in the Big 12 Conference.

That makes the fit strong all around and gives the Mountaineers an athletic guard option that can both finish off the dribble drive or hit spot-up shots to complement what is already in place on the roster.

There is a strong sense of familiarity here on both sides and that makes the union one that should allow each party to get what they want out of it in the end.