Transfer LB Cox finds perfect fit with West Virginia
For North Dakota State transfer Jasir Cox things lined up perfectly between him and West Virginia.
The Mountaineers needed a versatile athlete that could play multiple positions on the defensive side, while the 6-foot-1, 209-pounder, wanted the opportunity to compete at the highest level.
His declaration to finish out his career with head coach Neal Brown’s football program satisfied both needs in one fell swoop.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news