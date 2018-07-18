West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen knew that he had to make some changes to his recruiting strategy upon entering the Big 12 Conference he just wasn’t sure exactly what it would be.

The realization hit after a disappointing 2012 season that was full of upperclassmen fell flat to a 7-6 record in the first year in the league, the following season the Mountaineers limped to a 4-8 finish as the program simply didn’t have the experience needed to compete.

There were holes on the roster and they needed to be patched as quickly as possible and unlike in the Big East Conference depth was a priority given the need to have players at the second and third levels be able to step in and compete at different spots.

Income transfers.