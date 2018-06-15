The new rules governing transfer situations by itself is not that impactful but it could be the first domino to fall in a series of several for the future.

The new regulations passed by the Division I Council will lax the rules with the process by eliminating the permission-to-contact period when a student athlete transfers programs. That's a mouth-full, but it will change things.

That will remove what was previously in place which required the athlete to obtain permission for schools to contact him and allowed coaches to block the athlete from transferring to certain schools as well.