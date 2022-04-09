Transfer Update: West Virginia basketball

The transfer portal is the way of college basketball. According to data from Verbal Commits, 2020 saw more than a thousand players transfer. The following year brought an uptick of more than 1,500 relocations. West Virginia is no bystander to the chaos as seven former Mountaineers suited up elsewhere this season.

New Mexico State Aggies guard Teddy Allen (0) dunks the ball during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. (Matt Konezny/USA Today Sports)

Teddy Allen, New Mexico State

Teddy Allen has been one of the best — if not the best — addition to the Western Athletic Conference this season. He led the conference in scoring in his first season at New Mexico State, averaging 19.6 points per game on nearly 44% shooting from the field. For his efforts, he earned a host of conference honors: Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Tournament MVP and All-WAC First Team. In the NCAA Tournament, Allen scored 37 points en route to a first round upset over No. 5 seed UCONN. The Aggies would go on to lose to Arkansas in the round of 32. This season (34 games): 33.3 minutes per, 19.6 points per, 6.8 rebounds per, 88 total assists

Trey Doomes, Oklahoma Baptist. (Oklahoma Baptist Athletics)

Trey Doomes, Oklahoma Baptist

This season: Has not played.

Taevon Horton, Pikeville. (Pikeville Athletics)

Taevon Horton, Pikeville

In his second season at Pikeville, Taevon Horton has developed into a key member of the team's starting rotation. He finished the 2021-22 season as the team's leader in steals, while also ranking second in rebounding. He averaged 8.6 points per game — fifth-best on the team. This season (27 games): 27.6 minutes per, 8.6 points per, 4.1 rebounds per, 32 total steals

Brandon Knapper, Cal State San Bernardino. (Cal State San Bernardino Athletics)

Brandon Knapper, Cal State San Bernardino

Brandon Knapper has been far and away the most impactful player suiting up for the Coyotes this season, leading the team in scoring and free throw percentage Most notably, Knapper scored 30 or more points five times, even reaching the mark three games in a row in late February and early March. Cal State San Bernardino finished the season with a 24-4 record, falling in the second round of the Division II NCAA Tournament. This season (25 games): 33 minutes per, 20.9 points per (team high), 2.7 assists per, total 42.8% field-goal shooter

Washington Huskies forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (0) dribbles the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (0) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. (Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports)

Emmitt Matthews Jr., Washington

Operating in a role similar to what he experienced in Morgantown, Emmitt Matthews has become one of Washington's top wing players. He was the Huskies' second-best scorer last season in addition to being the team's second-best free throw shooter. Washington finished 17-15, and did not advance to postseason play. This season (31 games): 32 minutes per, 11.7 points per, 4.7 rebounds per, total 75.5% free-throw shooter

UNLV Rebels guard Jordan McCabe (5) dribbles the ball while defended by San Diego State Aztecs guard Lamont Butler (5) during the second half at Viejas Arena. (Orlando Ramirez/USA Today Sports)

Jordan McCabe, UNLV

West Virginia's longtime cerebral point guard, Jordan McCabe didn't miss a beat when he transferred to UNLV last summer. At season's end, he ranks third in the Mountain West Conference with 4.8 assists per game. He's also been an impactful piece offensively, averaging 6.4 points per game. The Runnin' Rebels finished the season 18-14, and did not advance to postseason play. This season (31 games): 30.4 minutes per, 6.4 points per, 148 total assists

UK's Oscar Tshiebwe (34), left, was distraught after they lost their first round NCAA Tournament game against Saint Peter's at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, In. on Mar. 17, 2022. (Samp Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal/USA Today Sports)

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

No WVU transfer — let alone any player — has had a bigger impact on college basketball this season than Oscar Tshiebwe, who was named The Wooden Award winner following a stellar season. The SEC's rebounds leader by a wide margin, his towering presence looms all over the court. Tshiebwe ranks fourth in the conference in scoring, while also finishing second in field goal percentage. The Wildcats, who were one of the top teams in the NCAA Tournament, suffered a first-round upset at the hands of No. 15 seed St. Peter's. This season (34 games): 31.8 minutes per, 17.4 points per, 15.1 rebounds per, total 60.6% scorer from the field

Additionally, four Mountaineers opted to enter the transfer portal during the 2021-22 season: - Taj Thweatt, forward (commited to Coastal Carolina on Jan. 13) - Seny Ndiaye, forward (entered transfer portal on Feb. 7) - Isaiah Cottrell, forward (entered transfer portal on March 16) - Jalen Bridges, forward (entered transfer portal on March 16) -Sean McNeil, guard (entered transfer portal on March 28)