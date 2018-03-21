West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins expects Wesley Harris to play Friday and that’s could be a big deal with Villanova on tap.

Harris, a redshirt sophomore, left the court after a collision with Marshall player Jannson Williams in the Round of 32 contest and was reported to being suffering from concussion-like symptoms.

He didn’t return to the game and didn’t practice Tuesday but the expectation is that he will play Friday.

“We fully expect he’ll be ready to go,” Huggins said.

That is key because Harris is the best perimeter defending big-man on the Mountaineers roster and will help to challenge the quicker but smaller Villanova guards. The Wildcats can play five-out at times and the length of Harris and ability to switch screens could big a major help.

“I think his size and length bothers people. Particularly bothers perimeter people. We just do so much of it because coming out of pressure we knew know who’s going to be matched up where,” Huggins said.

Harris isn’t the only taller option that can help in that regard as the other bigs have shown the ability to defend smaller, quicker players when matched up against them, too. It’s just a matter of which one it will be as West Virginia has relied on a hot-hand approach at times at the spot rotating back and forth between several players and letting the one that plays the best remain on the floor.

“All of our guys are about as good as you can get with a center going out guarding a guard,” Huggins said.

Also on the injury front, Huggins dispelled any concern over the “tweaked,” knee of starting center sophomore Sagaba Konate. The Mountaineers held him out some against Marshall because they didn’t need him on the floor and gave him some time to rest but now he is ready to go.

“He was fine today,” Huggins said.

One area that hasn’t been as fine is when it comes to travel as West Virginia played the final game to punch a ticket into the Sweet 16 Sunday night and had to travel back over 2,300 miles Monday.

After not arriving back until sometime after 7 p.m., the team was later informed that their travel had been pushed up a day in order to get ahead of the winter storm expected to hit Boston.

That also facilitated an early morning practice session Tuesday, which is less than ideal given the travel schedule that the Mountaineers have already endured throughout the tournament and even conference slate.

“It’s been tough,” Huggins said.

But given the fact that travel has been an old hat for this club, could they already be prepared for the demands of it all? Well that could go one of two ways and Huggins is hoping it’s not the latter.

“Either we’re prepared because we do travel more than virtually any team in the country or we’re going to be worn out,” he said. “Hopefully it’s not we’re worn out.”

No. 5 seed West Virginia will take on No. 1 seed Villanova in the Sweet 16 matchup Friday night at 7:27 p.m. inside of TD Garden in Boston.