{{ timeAgo('2019-08-16 08:23:00 -0500') }} basketball

Trip to Spain provides glimpses of what to expect from WVU basketball

West Virginia Mountaineers basketball head coach Bob Huggins saw a lot to like from the performances in Spain.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Bob Huggins found out at least one thing on the trip to Spain which should carry over into the season.

This group of Mountaineers is going to play hard.

“It was just totally different watching this group. I think one their togetherness and having the ability to rely on each other but they played really hard,” Huggins said.

