Oscar Tshiebwe closed one chapter of his career where another is soon set to begin.

The five-star prospect, now ranked as the nation’s No. 25 player in the final Rivals.com 2019 rankings, finished up his high school basketball career in Morgantown by playing in the Scott Brown Classic.

The Democratic Republic of Congo native finished the game in dominating fashion scoring 35 points and grabbing 17 rebounds capping a whirlwind stretch for him.