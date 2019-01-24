Tshiebwe selected for McDonald's All-American Game
SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
Hermitage (Pa.) Kennedy Catholic five-star Oscar Tshiebwe has been selected to participate in the McDonald’s All-American Game.
The game will be held Wednesday March 25 in Atlanta and will pit the top high school basketball prospects from across the country against one-another.
Tshiebwe, 6-foot-8, 230-pounds, signed his letter of intent with West Virginia during the November early period after committing to the program in October. The Mountaineers won the recruitment of Tshiebwe by being persistent as the program was the first school to offer and never let up in their pursuit.
Other schools such as Kentucky, Kansas, Baylor and Georgetown were among the schools to offer but ultimately Tshiebwe decided to cast his lot with Bob Huggins program.
Tshiebwe is the only McDonald’s All-American to sign with the Mountaineers under Huggins.
2019 Games Rosters are LOCKED 💯 And you're gonna wanna get to know these names 💪 Grab your tickets to see them in ATL! ➡️ https://t.co/qaPRRPEUVN pic.twitter.com/AOOHmHecia— McDonald's All American Games (@McDAAG) January 24, 2019
Enter the contest by clicking on the following link and choosing to subscribe to the channel: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=VideoGlide