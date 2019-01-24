SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





Hermitage (Pa.) Kennedy Catholic five-star Oscar Tshiebwe has been selected to participate in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

The game will be held Wednesday March 25 in Atlanta and will pit the top high school basketball prospects from across the country against one-another.

Tshiebwe, 6-foot-8, 230-pounds, signed his letter of intent with West Virginia during the November early period after committing to the program in October. The Mountaineers won the recruitment of Tshiebwe by being persistent as the program was the first school to offer and never let up in their pursuit.