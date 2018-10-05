All eyes will be on Morgantown this weekend.

No, not for the West Virginia football game or even the homecoming festivities. No, the center of attention will be on the basketball program as the Mountaineers are set to host their top target on the board for the 2019 class in five-star prospect Oscar Tshiebwe.

Tshiebwe, 6-foot-8, 230-pounds, has been priority one, two and three for West Virginia in the 2019 class and has been involved with the talented big-man from the start. The Mountaineers were the first program to extend an offer to the African native and has been a fixture since.