Kyzir White is going to be in the NFL. That much isn’t in question.
But when it comes to penciling him into a specific position that is a different story altogether.
White tipped the scales at 218-pounds at the West Virginia Pro Day putting him in a class where he could potentially fill a role as a big safety by NFL standards or perhaps a smaller linebacker. Therein lines the dilemma.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news