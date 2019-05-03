SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting. Friday’s series opener between No. 17 West Virginia (27-15, 10-8) and TCU (24-19, 6-9) will feature two of the Big 12’s top aces going head-to-head. West Virginia junior right-hander Alek Manoah and TCU junior left-hander Nick Lodolo are two of the country’s best college pitchers and are projected to be first round selections in the Major League Baseball Draft this June.

“The matchup on Friday night is one that you’re hardly ever going to see in this ballpark,” West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey said. “You got two major league pitchers going against each other. So if you live in Morgantown and you don’t have anything else to do man this is going to be a treat to see these two guys pitch.”

WVSports.com takes a look at this pitching matchup ahead of Friday night’s series opener as well as how they’ve performed throughout the season.

TCU Junior LHP Nick Lodolo

Lodolo was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 41st overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, but he decided not to sign and enrolled at TCU instead. He was the highest unsigned draft pick that year. Now in his third year with the program, the 6-foot-6, 185-pound junior has over 40 career starts under his belt and earned second team All-Big 12 honors last season. According to Jamey Newberg of The Athletic, Lodolo has found more consistency with his slider and secondary pitches which has led to him having more confidence throwing his fastball.

Lodolo’s 2.15 ERA ranks 52nd in the nation and his .97 WHIP is tied for 43rd nationally.

Season Stats (5-4 Record) ERA GP/GS IP H ER SO 2.15 11/11 71 55 17 80

Last Five Starts Date/Game IP H ER BB SO/Game ERA 4/26 (L 6-3 against Baylor) 5.2 4 1 2 3/1.59 4/18 (L 7-4 @ Kansas State) 5.0 9 7 0 3/12.60 4/12 (W 5-1 against Seton Hall) 7.0 2 0 2 6/0.00 4/5 (L 7-6 @ Oklahoma) 5.1 10 3 0 5/5.06 3/29 (W 7-4 against Oklahoma State) 7.0 6 0 1 8/0.00

WVU Junior RHP Alek Manoah

A dominant summer with the Chatham Anglers in the Cape Cod League has carried over to a breakout junior campaign for Manoah after he had issues with his command last season. Manoah, listed at 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, has a fastball that reaches the mid-to-high 90’s and has worked to develop and improve his secondary and off-speed pitches such as his changeup and slider.

With 103 strikeouts on the year, Manoah ranks sixth in the country in that category and is 19th with a 1.76 ERA. He’s also eighth in the country with a .85 WHIP.

Season Stats (6-2 Record) ERA GP/GS IP H ER SO 1.76 11/11 76.2 48 15 103

Last Five Starts Date/Game IP H ER BB SO/Game ERA 4/26 (W 3-2 @ Texas) 7.0 7 1 2 8/1.29 4/20 (W 1-0 against Kansas) 9.0 3 0 0 15/0.00 4/12 (W 2-0 against Texas Tech) 9.0 4 0 0 15/0.00 4/5 (W 11-1 @ Oklahoma State) 8.0 3 0 0 11/0.00 3/29 (L 2-1 to Oklahoma) 7.1 3 2 4 3/2.45

WVU-TCU Series Notes: -West Virginia has won five straight Big 12 series and most recently took two out of three from Texas last weekend on the road before blanking Marshall, 2-0, behind Nick Snyder’s almost no-hitter on Tuesday.

-TCU has lost back-to-back weekend series to Kansas State and Baylor. The Horned Frogs were swept by the Bears at home this past weekend but defeated Abilene Christian, 11-6, to snap a five-game losing streak.

-West Virginia’s RPI currently stands No. 15 at according to D1Baseball.com while TCU’s sits at No. 86.

-The Mountaineers have just one series win over TCU which came in 2017. TCU currently holds an 18-5 all-time record against West Virginia. Weekend Schedule: All games will be played at Monongalia County Ballpark (Granville, W.Va.)

Game 1 - Friday, 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 2 - Saturday, 4:15 p.m. ET Game 3 - Sunday, 1 p.m. ET