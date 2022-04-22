Jordan Jefferson hasn’t taken the traditional route when it comes to his development.

The defensive lineman arrived on campus physically ready to see the field and the coaching staff didn’t have much of a choice given the overall depth up front.

That’s not to say it wasn’t an adjustment, as Jefferson struggled at times with the mental aspects of playing the position given his overall youth and inexperience. It's one thing to move people at the high school level, entirely different in college where technique and other aspects are critical to success.