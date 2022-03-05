Use of transfers will be interesting off-season item for West Virginia

West Virginia hasn’t jumped headfirst and embraced the transfer portal under head coach Bob Huggins but the coaching staff did land a trio of transfers prior to the start of this season.

The Mountaineers landed point guard Malik Curry (Old Dominion), forward Pauly Paulicap (DePaul) and center Dimon Carrigan (Florida International) from lower-level schools.

The results have been mixed at times with Curry seeing his numbers dip from 15.7 points per game to 8.9 while seeing his minutes nearly cut in half as well. Carrigan is much of the same falling from 6.8 points to 2.0 points and 6.1 rebounds down to 2.9 rebounds, while blocks also falling from 2.5 to 1.1. Paulicap has seen his production dip from 7.2 points and 6.1 rebounds down to 2.8 and 3.2.

That is to be expected when jumping to the highest level of college basketball, but also highlights the challenges that the transfer portal also can present according to Huggins. He likens it to recruiting high school prospects that attend smaller schools and trying to judge the jump up in competition.

“How do you sort out how good they’re going to be when they come and start facing guys?” he said.

The head coach pointed out that while Carrigan for example has been productive in his minutes, he hasn’t been able to give what players like Derek Culver and Sagaba Konate have given in the past.

The challenges are that Carrigan and Paulicap both displayed on film that they blocked or changed shots consistently at their previous stops but that isn’t as easy at this level.

“We’re playing at the highest level in college basketball in the toughest conference in the country with some guys that came up three levels,” Huggins said. “We’re trying to get the best out of them and I think they’re trying to give us their best.”

Huggins isn’t opposed to the concept of transfers and has used them in the past but does value players that have been in his program that understand what needs to be done on both ends of the floor. It has been a strength for the Mountaineers for several years.

“We had guys that knew what they were doing that were good that we could go from man-to-man to 1-3-1 and then point drop. We could run a myriad of different offensive sets because they new what they were doing,” Huggins said.

But winning must be the priority and after struggling to a 14-16 record this season it seems apparent that the Mountaineers are going to need to invest in immediate help. It's something he understands.

"We’re going to do the best job we can possibly do in the portal," Huggins said.

Still that doesn't mean that it's an automatic fix, as the coaching staff will have to watch a lot of film in order to find the right fits for the remaining scholarships on the roster.

"We’ll fix it but it’s not as as simple as sticking your hand in a sock and pulling somebody out. It’s not that at all. When you have as few of scholarships as we have, you’ve got to get the right guys you’ve got to get the guys that fill the needs that you have," Huggins said.

But what does that mean and how much will transfers be a part of that equation? That is the question heading into the off-season.