West Virginia was the first power five scholarship offer for Cleveland (Oh.) Richmond Heights 2022 forward Josiah Harris and that was never really far from his mind.

So, it’s only natural for the 6-foot-7, 200-pounder, that when it came time to make a college commitment it only felt right that the Big 12 Conference program was again at the forefront.

“It was just the relationship that I built. The one I built with the coaches and them always contacting me or coming to see me play,” he said. “It’s such a family atmosphere and it felt right to commit there.”