Versatile wide receiver Aaron fills multiple needs for West Virginia

Aaron, 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, signed with the Big 12 Conference program in December bypassing other opportunities from Louisville and Florida State.

West Virginia wanted to get better at wide receiver and find a productive returner in the process.

The Louisiana native took official visits to Morgantown and Louisville in December prior to signing with the Mountaineers after a highly productive second season at Navarro J.C where he was named a second-team 2021 NJCAA Division I Football All-American.

The nation’s leader in all-purpose yards, Aaron was a big play waiting to happen this past year hauling in 49 catches for 911 yards and 8 touchdowns, an average of 18.6 yards per catch. His versatility is something that caught the eye of the West Virginia coaches down the stretch.

The Mountaineers made Aaron a priority and despite a battle with several other programs was able to secure his signature during the early signing period.

“Really, really productive. He’s going to have the ability to play inside or outside,” head coach Neal Brown said. “I like Jeremiah because I like his skill set. I like the fact he was really productive.”

In addition to his ability to catch the ball, Jeremiah also was effective as a perimeter blocker showcasing some strength in his frame at the position. Throw in the fact that he has three years remaining and it made sense that West Virginia moved in on him to fill that need.

But with the loss of Isaiah Esdale to the transfer portal, the return game needed a jolt as well. And Aaron helps there as he 24.8 per kickoff return and on 7 punt returns had an average of 20.6.

That brings an explosive element there that simply hasn’t been available in recent seasons.

West Virginia wanted to get better at several spots and Aaron accomplishes that.

“He’s really good in the return game. He’s a punt returner,” Brown said.