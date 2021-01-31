WVSports - Villanova transfer Amos grabs West Virginia offer, has options

West Virginia still has five scholarships left over in the 2021 recruiting cycle and holes left to fill. So, attention has turned to identifying transfers to help address some of those needs. Villanova defensive back Jaquan Amos received an offer from the Mountaineers a few days ago and while he is still sorting out the process it is clear that there is mutual interest between the two. "Yes sir," he said when asked about that.

Amos, 6-foot-1, 190-pounds, played three seasons for the Wildcats and was highly productive finishing with 149 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 8 interceptions and 25 pass deflections in 33 games during that time. After officially electing to enter the transfer portal Jan. 18, he has seen his recruitment take off with scholarship offers from power five programs such as West Virginia, Iowa State, Kansas State, Mississippi State and Virginia. The Mountaineers efforts are being led by safeties coach Dontae Wright and there is interest in the program in large part because of how he is expected to be used. “They would like me to play corner and they’d like me to play safety,” he said. That meshes with his overall versatile skill set and would help the Mountaineers by adding a talented and experienced option in the secondary to fill out holes on the roster. A native of Philadelphia, Amos would have one season of eligibility left and a decision is expected at some point in the near future as he weighs his options.