Grovetown (Ga.) defensive end Simeon Barrow came into his official visit to West Virginia with an open mind and now leaves the experience with something to think about down the stretch run.

Barrow, 6-foot-3, 245-pounds, has been committed to Michigan State since the fall but has maintained contact with the Mountaineers coaching staff. That led to an official visit over the weekend which allowed him to get a first-hand look at what Morgantown was all about.