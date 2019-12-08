News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-08 10:56:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Visit to West Virginia football gives DE Barrow 'something to think about'

Barrow took an official visit to see the West Virginia Mountaineers football program this past weekend.
Barrow took an official visit to see the West Virginia Mountaineers football program this past weekend. (Rivals.com)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Grovetown (Ga.) defensive end Simeon Barrow came into his official visit to West Virginia with an open mind and now leaves the experience with something to think about down the stretch run.

Barrow, 6-foot-3, 245-pounds, has been committed to Michigan State since the fall but has maintained contact with the Mountaineers coaching staff. That led to an official visit over the weekend which allowed him to get a first-hand look at what Morgantown was all about.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}