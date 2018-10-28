Jack Allison had been waiting almost three years between two different schools to throw his first college touchdown pass. That wait is now officially over. The redshirt sophomore, who sat out all of last season in Morgantown due to NCAA transfer rules after coming over from Miami, ascended as the primary backup to starter Will Grier during fall camp. It was a battle he had to earn fending off freshman Trey Lowe.

And one of the bonuses of unexpected games like the 58-14 lopsided affair with Baylor is that you have opportunities to get some of those players into the contest. After attempting only four passes over two games, Allison entered at the end of the third quarter with the rest of the first team offense around him.

A reward for the strides that Allison has made from this time last year not only in his understanding of the offense but in regards to his execution in practice when given the opportunity. While he always possessed a big-arm, it’s the other aspects where he has improved a lot. “Jack deserved to at least go a series with the ones,” offensive coordinator Jake Spavital said. That was all he would need. After a quick pass to David Sills for a two-yard loss, the third quarter clock expired and Allison came to the sideline to discuss the next play with Spavital. “We knew that was going to open up,” he said. The Bears would give the same look after the break between quarters and he wouldn’t miss this time. “It was a good read. On the second and long we talked about cover 2 and Jack came out did a great play-fake. The footwork was great, I was watching him pretty critically and he held that backside safety with his eyes and delivered a good ball,” Spavital said. The 6-foot-6 signal caller released the football and on the receiving end was Gary Jennings for a 32-yard strike on a seam route that resulted in a touchdown.