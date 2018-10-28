Wait is over for WVU QB Allison
Jack Allison had been waiting almost three years between two different schools to throw his first college touchdown pass.
That wait is now officially over.
The redshirt sophomore, who sat out all of last season in Morgantown due to NCAA transfer rules after coming over from Miami, ascended as the primary backup to starter Will Grier during fall camp. It was a battle he had to earn fending off freshman Trey Lowe.
And one of the bonuses of unexpected games like the 58-14 lopsided affair with Baylor is that you have opportunities to get some of those players into the contest. After attempting only four passes over two games, Allison entered at the end of the third quarter with the rest of the first team offense around him.
A reward for the strides that Allison has made from this time last year not only in his understanding of the offense but in regards to his execution in practice when given the opportunity. While he always possessed a big-arm, it’s the other aspects where he has improved a lot.
“Jack deserved to at least go a series with the ones,” offensive coordinator Jake Spavital said.
That was all he would need.
After a quick pass to David Sills for a two-yard loss, the third quarter clock expired and Allison came to the sideline to discuss the next play with Spavital.
“We knew that was going to open up,” he said.
The Bears would give the same look after the break between quarters and he wouldn’t miss this time.
“It was a good read. On the second and long we talked about cover 2 and Jack came out did a great play-fake. The footwork was great, I was watching him pretty critically and he held that backside safety with his eyes and delivered a good ball,” Spavital said.
The 6-foot-6 signal caller released the football and on the receiving end was Gary Jennings for a 32-yard strike on a seam route that resulted in a touchdown.
.@WVUfootball came to play 💯 pic.twitter.com/QV3NB4McLx— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 26, 2018
It immediately drew a reaction from Allison.
“He turned and looked to the sidelines. He finally got his first touchdown,” Spavital said.
Allison would complete two more passes in the game to finish a perfect 4-4 for 43 yards with that score. It’s a testament to the work that Allison has put in as Spavital made it clear that while it isn’t quite his time yet, the offensive coordinator is confident calling anything with him in the game.
“He can communicate it out and go execute it,” he said. “It’s night and day.”
It wasn’t all smooth however, as Allison drew some laughter from his teammates for his attempt at a zone read in the fourth quarter that resulted in him taking a big hit and briefly fumbling the football before being able to get back on top of it.
“I wouldn’t recommend having him keep any zone reads but as far as sitting in the pocket, throwing the ball he looks good,” head coach Dana Holgorsen said.
But while it might have been late in a game that was already decided, that first touchdown is one that Allison won’t forget anytime soon and the hope is that it could be just one of several more to come in the future as the Mountaineers prepare for life after Grier.
But that’s the future. Now, Allison is just using his time to learn in his role as the backup.
“It’s good to see Jack get in the game and have some success,” he said.