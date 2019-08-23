The past few weeks have seen Minnetonka (Mn.) Hopkins small forward Kerwin Walton’s recruitment take some major steps forward.

That’s because the rising senior put on a show during the Adidas Summer Championships held in Hoover, Alabama from July 11-14.



During one particular game, Walton, playing for D1 Minnesota, went 10-of-13 from three-point range and since then, numerous schools have extended offers to the 6-foot-5, 185-pound small forward including West Virginia.