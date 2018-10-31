Wesco buys in, breaks out for WVU
Trevon Wesco has come a long way in a short period of time.
Almost an afterthought on the offensive side last season after catching one pass and appearing in around 10 plays per game, Wesco knew that he had to buy into blocking if he wanted to expand his role.
“It’s like I tell everybody, nobody wants to block. Everybody wants to catch touchdowns,” he said.
