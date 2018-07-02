SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





Prior to this spring West Virginia quarterback Will Grier didn’t quite realize what he potentially had in senior tight end Trevon Wesco.

“He’s a really talented guy. I didn’t realize how talented he was,” he said.

And there’s good reason for that.

Because Wesco has undergone a transformation of sorts both physically and mentally to put himself in the best position possible to take advantage of his final year at the college level.

The Martinsburg native had seen limited action as a tight end during his first two years in Morgantown, but during winter workouts it hit him that this was his final year with the program.

And as a senior that meant he bore more responsibility when it came to a leadership role on top of finally being comfortable enough with the adjustment that comes with making the jump from the junior college level. It was a situation where it was now or never for the senior.

“I’m used to the program now. It’s just a little faster here and learning the plays,” he said. “In junior college you don’t do a whole lot of no huddle.”

So Wesco first went to work in the weight room, cutting weight and transforming his body into what he describes as the best shape he has been in his entire life. At 270-pounds on the dot, Wesco looks leaner and more athletic than he has in the past and by cutting that weight he didn’t sacrifice any strength.

Coincidentally while this transformation was underway another was happening inside the Puskar Center when it came to the West Virginia offense. The Mountaineers want to utilize the tight end position more than in the past and the job was open for the taking.

Wesco didn’t hesitate to put his best foot forward.

“When you realize it’s your last year you want to do all you can do to play the best you can play,” he said. “I guess being my last year it hit me. I want to do anything that can help my team win a game.”

So much so that Grier believes he was one of the standouts of the spring and he has noticed the different approach that he has brought to the practice field. It was something that popped out on tape as well as the practice field on almost a daily basis.

“He busted in the weight room and does a good job. Really strong guy and gets after it. I really like where he’s at. He had a really, really impressive spring and I think we’re all excited about his potential and what he can do,” Grier said.

While lining up primarily as an attached tight end during his first two years with the program, the position is expected to be used in a different way this fall as both a benefit to the run and the pass games. The goal is to use Wesco’s size, along with others at the position, to create mismatches and get the football into their hands.

It’s a novel concept, but has it unfolded that way in practice?

“I’m catching the ball a lot more than I used to and playing fullback. I didn’t do that in the past,” he said.

Getting into shape has helped there because Wesco has a history of playing wide receiver and came into the West Virginia football program billed as a potential big-bodied pass catcher.

While Wesco wouldn’t dive too much into the changes that can be expected at the position he didn’t hide the fact that they will be noticeable.

In the meantime, Wesco has continued to foster a relationship with Grier on the field in hopes that the football will come his way this fall. But even if he doesn’t he’s fine doing whatever he can to help the team have success whether that’s blocking or receiving.

It’s a much different role for Wesco, but one that fits him all the same.

“He’s turned into a difference maker. He’s an impressed talent and excited to see where it can go,” Grier said. “He’s kind of taken his God-given ability and put it on the next level.”