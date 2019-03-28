SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

Two more West Virginia basketball players have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

A source has told WVSports.com that sophomore Andrew Gordon and junior Lamont West have entered their names into the transfer portal.

The Mountaineers (15-21) saw their season come to an end this past Monday night when the team fell to Coastal Carolina by a score of 109-91 in the CBI quarterfinals.

In his third year with the program, West played in all 36 games for West Virginia this season and started 20 of them, averaging 11.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Gordon, who was in his first year with the program, played in 34 games this season and started in four. He averaged 2.3 points and 1.7 rebounds per game.

West and Gordon join freshman Trey Doomes and junior James “Beetle” Bolden in the transfer portal. Prior to that, Wesley Harris and senior Esa Ahmad were dismissed from the team. Harris is also in the portal.

It's important to note that entering their names in the portal does not mean that both players are leaving, just that other schools can now contact them.

WVSports.com will have more on this developing story in the near future.