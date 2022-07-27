The West Virginia football program has addressed many of the pressing needs on the roster through means of the transfer portal this off-season.

But there could still be a few left.

The Mountaineers have added 10 total transfers in Georgia quarterback JT Daniels, Colorado State cornerback Rashad Ajayi, James Madison cornerback Wesley McCormick, Miami linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave, Murray State defensive back Marcis Floyd, North Dakota State safety Jasir Cox, Georgia Tech defensive lineman Mike Lockhart, Colorado State tight end Brian Polendey, Cincinnati defensive lineman Zeiqui Lawton and Florida State kicker Parker Grothaus.