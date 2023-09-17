Dues, 5-foot-11, 160-pounds, selected the Mountaineers after visiting campus for an unofficial visit for the 106th edition of the Backyard Brawl.

Hurricane (W.Va.) 2025 wide receiver Tyshawn Dues has became the first prospect in his cycle to jump in the boat and commit to the Mountaineers.

The in-state pass catcher received an offer from the Mountaineers after an impressive summer camp performance and the program had been right at the top of his list since that point given the natural ties.

“I love West Virginia, the game days, the atmosphere and everything about it,” he said.

Wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall served as the lead recruiter for Dues and the two developed a close bond during the process.

“He’s probably one of my favorite coaches up there because of the bond I built with him,” he said.

The Mountaineers were the first power five program to jump into the mix joining others such as Kent State, Marshall, Akron and Eastern Kentucky that were in pursuit of the in-state product.

WVSports.com will have more with Dues in the near future.