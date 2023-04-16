But it was his most recent trip to campus that sealed the deal.

Robinson, 5-foot-11, 175-pounds, received a scholarship offer from the Big 12 Conference program in January but the talented two-way athlete had been on the radar for the program for a while.

West Virginia was able to keep one of the state’s best at home when Jefferson (W.Va.) 2024 athlete Keyshawn Robinson committed to the Mountaineers.

Head coach Neal Brown extended the scholarship offer to the speedy athlete who could end up on either side of the ball in college but will begin his career at wide receiver.

The pledge gives the Mountaineers an early commitment that became a priority for the coaching staff given the fact he was a key in-state target.

“He told me and I was very excited and humbled about it. This offer means everything to me,” he said.

Robinson made multiple visits to Morgantown over the past couple years including several unofficial stops and camp visits. In fact, it was during a camp stop that Robinson flashed his overall skill set where he was timed at 4.5 in the 40-yard dash and impressed in one-on-ones.

Robinson also held offers from Old Dominion and Temple, while he was receiving interest from a number of others including Virginia Tech.

Robinson becomes the second commit for West Virginia in the 2024 class behind Camden (N.J.) 2024 defensive tackle Richard James and gives the program a talented in-state addition.

WVSports.com will have more with Robinson in the near future.