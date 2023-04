West Virginia has landed a need in the transfer portal with a commitment from Baylor wide receiver transfer Jaylen Ellis.

Ellis, 6-foot-3, 184-pounds, gives the Mountaineers another option at wide receiver after appearing in 13 games during his time with the Bears. He hauled in 5 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown.

Selected West Virginia over offers from Auburn, Utah and Texas A&M after entering the transfer portal.