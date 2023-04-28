Bradley, 6-foot-3, 250-pounds, spent two seasons with the Wildcats where he appeared in 18 games. After playing a reserve role in his first year with the program, Bradley earned first-team all-conference honors with 49 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 4 sacks this past season.

The West Virginia football program has addressed another need through the transfer portal with a commitment from Abilene Christian transfer defensive end Tyrin Bradley.

The Lubbock native also received scholarship offers from North Texas, Texas State, Liberty, Temple, Western Kentucky, Arkansas State and a number of other programs after entering the portal.

West Virginia moved onto the radar for Bradley after he took a visit to campus over the past couple days which was enough to effectively close the book on the defensive end’s overall recruitment.

The Mountaineers were searching for more help along the defensive line and Bradley will be able to provide that given his overall size, athleticism and versatility.

Bradley has two seasons of eligibility remaining and becomes the third defensive line transfer to commit to the West Virginia football program this off-season joining Tennessee State end Davoan Hawkins and Penn State nose guard Fatorma Mulbah. The program also could look at more up front moving forward.

WVSports.com will have more with Bradley in the near future.