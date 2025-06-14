West Virginia adds DII National Pitcher of the Year Ian Korn

West Virginia has landed one of the top arms in college baseball with the commitment of Ian Korn, the 2024 NCBWA Division II National Pitcher of the Year. The 6-foot, 205-pound Seton Hill right-hander brings elite production, national recognition, and immediate impact potential to the Mountaineers’ pitching staff.

"West Virginia has absolutely awesome coaches, players, and fans. When I stepped foot on campus, I knew right then and there it was the place I wanted to go and compete for a championship!" Korn said.

Korn was dominant throughout the 2024-25 season, posting an 11-2 record with a 1.81 ERA across 13 starts. He allowed just 60 hits in 84.1 innings, struck out 83 batters, and held opponents to a .197 batting average. He led the PSAC in wins, ERA, and opponent batting average, and owned the lowest ERA in Division II at the time of his selection.

His efforts earned him First Team All-American honors from the NCBWA, ABCA, and D2CCA, making him the first Seton Hill player since Nick Sell (2015) to be named an NCBWA First Team All-American. Korn also became the first player in program history to win a national player of the year award from the NCBWA.

In addition to the national honors, Korn was named the D2CCA Atlantic Region Pitcher of the Year, NCBWA Atlantic Region Pitcher of the Year, PSAC West Pitcher of the Year, and a First Team All-PSAC West selection. He also earned a spot on the PSAC Spring Top 10, recognizing his excellence both on the field and in the classroom.

Originally from York, Pennsylvania, Korn starred at York Suburban High School, where he was a two-time All-Star and earned Pitcher of the Year as a senior. He also played summer ball with the Keystone Baseball Club.

With one year of eligibility remaining, Korn is expected to compete for a key role in West Virginia’s rotation as the Mountaineers look to build on their recent postseason success and push further on the national stage.