Bishop, 5-foot-10, 185-pounds, spent only one season with the Gophers where he appeared in 13 games and recorded 29 tackles and a sack during his time on the field.

West Virginia has addressed a major need in the secondary with a commitment from Minnesota defensive back Beanie Bishop.

However, prior to that he spent four seasons at Western Kentucky where he racked up 76 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 12 passes defended and three interceptions. His efforts earned him first team all-Conference USA honors for the Hilltoppers following the 2021 campaign.

West Virginia became involved with Bishop shortly after he entered the transfer portal and joined a list of schools that also included Louisville, Purdue, Charlotte and several others.

A native of Louisville, Bishop took an official visit to West Virginia over the March 24 weekend after previously making a stop to check out the Cardinals football program.

A versatile defender, Bishop could play multiple spots on defense ranging from safety to cornerback. He will have one year left in his career as a graduate transfer and brings immediate experience with 49 games played under his belt during his time at the college level.

West Virginia has been active trying to fill needs in the secondary through the transfer portal with Kent State cornerback Montre Miller and Buffalo spear Keyshawn Cobb already in the fold for the program.

Overall, Bishop represents the ninth transfer addition for West Virginia this off-season. And the Mountaineers are still targeting Penn State defensive back commitment Marquis Wilson.

WVSports.com will have more with Wilson in the near future.