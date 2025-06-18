West Virginia adds outfielder Brock Wills out of the transfer portal

West Virginia added Brock Wills, an outfielder from UNCW, he announced on Wednesday.

Wills, an experienced left-handed bat, who played mostly outfield, batted .351 this season with six home runs and 22 RBIs. He was a Second Team All-CAA Selection, while he played in only 36 games on the year.

Wills primarily batted leadoff, as UNCW was 18-7 in games when he hit at the top of the order.

In addition to that, he had a .450 on-base percentage, while he had a .545 slugging percentage, which was the best on his team. Out of his 47 total hits, 13 of them went for extra bases.

He spent three seasons at UNCW and will have one year of eligibility remaining. Wills is originally from Holly Springs, North Carolina.

Wills is the sixth addition out of the transfer portal for the Mountaineers thus far. He is the third to come to WVU from the Division I ranks.