Neal Brown wanted to challenge his team.

So, the Mountaineers had three consecutive physical practices in the midst of spring spanning Thursday, Saturday and Monday.

The way that the spring schedule is structured is that the Mountaineers avoid practicing on consecutive days in order to get what they want out of the players.

This spring Brown has attempted to avoid as many weekend dates as possible to alleviate some of the time demands that are placed not only on the players but the coaching staff as well.

But with the fantasy camp set for last weekend, Brown wanted to test his team by doing a lot of 11-on-11 and physical situations to see where they were at as a group. That isn’t always common in spring practice, but Brown wanted to see how his team would respond.

“Who could do some hard things better and maybe who hasn’t handled those things previously who now has grown and matured and can handle that workload,” he said.

The Mountaineers came into the spring with some clear objectives including keeping the team healthy, figuring out the personnel they have and what they could play with in the fall and getting repetitions in the base scheme.

The coaching staff also has placed a priority on improving in the red zone which means not only scoring touchdowns on offense but preventing them on the defensive side.

There has been some ebbs and flows between the offense and defense this spring which is what you want to see as a head coach with the groups going back and forth. But Brown has been encouraged by the step that the Mountaineers have taken on the defensive side of the ball by playing with an edge.

The spring is for experimenting, but Brown was encouraged with how his team answered the bell.

“They answered. That’s the sign of a team that’s hungry if you can challenge them and they rise to the challenge,” Brown said.