WVSports - West Virginia assistant Lesley values one individual stat over all others

Statistically the West Virginia defense is one of the nation’s best.

The Mountaineers sit at No. 4 nationally in total defense allowing only 255.7 yards per contest and are coming off a dominating performance in a 37-10 win over No. 16 Kansas State.

Among other areas where the unit has impressed is interceptions (No. 4), pass defense (No. 5), rush defense (No. 10), sacks (No. 15), tackles for loss (No. 16), scoring defense (No. 17), third down defense (No. 18), red zone defense (No. 27) and first down defense (No. 33). It goes without saying that statistically it's been impressive.

In fact, only Clemson joins West Virginia as power five schools that are ranked inside the top 20 in eight different defensive categories. So, unquestionably that side of the ball has been a key to the early success that the 4-2 Mountaineers have found in 2020.

And with so many impressive statistics through six games, it might be hard to pick out which one is the most critical. Well, on an individual basis it isn’t even close when it comes to the perspective of defensive line coach Jordan Lesley and his answer might surprise you.

“The one stat I talk about more than any other stat is assisted tackles. Because what that tells me is, you’re around the football,” he said. “So yeah that stat matters a lot.”

Yes, not sacks or tackles for loss but assisted tackles stand out most to the veteran assistant.

That’s especially important when it comes to the defensive line and linebackers, so it should come as no surprise that the two leading tacklers at the linebacker spot have a healthy share of them. Tony Fields has recorded 18 solos and 35 assists, while Josh Chandler-Semedo 18 solos and 22 assists.

You’ll notice a theme at other spots on the defense as well, as the Mountaineers have almost recorded as many assists (180) as they’ve netted solo stops (228) through six games. That isn’t by accident.

To Lesley, who calls the front end of the defense, the statistic is a representation of how players choose to be around the football. If you have those, especially in high numbers, it is a good indication that the coaches are getting the effort that they want out of those guys on the field.

“You’re around the football. It’s pretty simple,” he said.

Effort is the one thing that Lesley believes can be consistent from game-to-game and if you’re playing with it, you’re typically not missing tackle attempts. That has been the case with this defense, averaging only 7.8 misses per game as multiple players have rallied to the ball.

“If you’re not missing a lot of tackles then you’re playing hard and if you’re playing hard you’ve got a chance,” Lesley said.

Missed tackles are going to happen at times, especially in space but it’s the next attempts that matter. That’s where getting to the ball matters the most.

“If you’re missing at the second guy, the third guy, or the fourth guy that’s where you have the issue. Tackling which is effort. That’s all we talk about. That’s the only thing you can be perfect at is your effort,” Lesley said.