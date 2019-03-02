SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





Sometimes it’s funny how things in life work out.

That’s certainly the case for Neal Brown when it comes to the state of West Virginia. He wasn’t born here and hadn’t lived in the Mountain State but two of the biggest events in his professional career happened within the 35th state’s majestic borders.

Brown grew up in Danville, Kentucky playing all three major sports at Boyle County High School earning all-state honors in each. But it would be football that would carry him into his college years at the University of Kentucky spending three seasons as a wide receiver in the program.

After that time with Kentucky, Brown would transfer to the University of Massachusetts to play his final season out under then head coach Mark Whipple. He graduated around Christmas of 2002 but at the time wanted to keep his dream of playing the sport alive.

“I was really trying not to gear into the real world yet,” he admitted.

Brown decided to play Arena League Football which provided an outlet for his quest to keep the ball bouncing but it was during a first round playoff game that it hit him. And I do mean quite literally as Brown was running down the sideline during the game he was hit b a defender into one of the trademark walls.

“Right then I was like this is going to be the last season I play football,” he admitted.

His team would win that game but his next would be his last which brings us back to West Virginia. That game was scheduled in Wheeling, West Virginia and before the game he received a call from an old friend in his college coach at Massachusetts. Whipple had a graduate assistant opening on the staff and wanted Brown to fill it but at the time he was readying for a football game.

“He said when you want to grow up I want you to be a graduate assistant for me,” he said.

Brown’s team would lose that game in Wheeling and as he prophesized that would be the final season of competitive organized football that he would play as he took Whipple up on his offer to become a graduate assistant. It would be only a few weeks in that role before he realized he had found his calling.

Coaching provided him the opportunity to be around young people and make an impact on their lives at an impressionable age all while staying around the game he loved.

”This is what I wanted to do,” he said.

From there he would go on to be a successful assistant coach at various stops before taking the head coaching job at Troy and effectively turning that program around in his four years there winning at least ten games in the final three. His success there led West Virginia back into his life but this time for his biggest coaching opportunity yet as ironically the 35th head coach in program history.

West Virginia was where Brown’s playing career ended and the place he landed a power five job. He didn’t know it at the time but the Mountain State had always been a major part of his story.