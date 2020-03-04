West Virginia (8-4) won its third straight game Wednesday, beating Kent State (6-5) by a score of 8-0 at Monongalia County Ballpark.

In the win, West Virginia pitchers Tyler Strechay, Dillon Meadows, Skylar Gonzalez and Jacob Watters combined to no-hit the Golden Flashes.

The Mountaineers wasted no time and took an 8-0 lead after three innings.

A two-out, RBI double from Vince Ippoliti got West Virginia on the board in the first inning while Matt McCormick gave the team a 2-0 lead in the second with a solo homer.

The Mountaineers followed that up with a six-run third inning that consisted of an RBI groundout from Austin Davis, three-run home run from Kevin Brophy and a two-run homer from Victor Scott.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Tyler Strechay pitched five perfect innings on the mound for the Mountaineers in his third career start. Senior right-hander Dillon Meadows took over on the mound for West Virginia to begin the sixth inning and allowed a two-out walk, but a fly out ended the inning.

As the Mountaineers were held scoreless for the third straight inning, Meadows tossed another scoreless inning and kept the team’s no-hitter alive through the top of the seventh.

West Virginia stranded its fifth runner on base during the bottom of the seventh. In the top of the eighth, freshman right-hander Skylar Gonzalez relieved Meadows on the mound and kept the no-hitter intact.

In the ninth, Jacob Watters replaced Gonzalez on the mound and completed the no-hitter for West Virginia.

The Mountaineers will travel to Georgia for a three-game series against Mercer starting Friday at 6 p.m. ET.