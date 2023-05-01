West Virginia University's baseball team is having an outstanding season, with a record of 33-11 overall and 11-4 in the Big 12 Conference. Currently, the Mountaineers are sitting in first place in the conference standings.

This past weekend West Virginia swept conference member Baylor. Previously they downed Penn State in an impressive 14-2 win.

Not only have the Mountaineers won their last eight games, but they are also ranked in three top 25 polls. According to D1Baseball.com, West Virginia is ranked 12th in the nation, while Baseball America has them ranked 11th. The USA Today Coaches Poll also recognizes the Mountaineers' success, ranking them 14th in the country.

Next up for West Virginia is a home game against Pitt on May 3 in Morgantown.