West Virginia basketball 2019 target list rundown
The West Virginia basketball program still has one completely open slot in the 2019 recruiting class so who can and will fill them?
That number could be two after Sagaba Konate has announced his intentions to not return to West Virginia and keep his name in the draft.
So which targets have already signed and which are still on the board and what's the latest with each of them?
SIGNED:
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news