West Virginia basketball 2021 recruiting snapshot
The West Virginia basketball program signed two prospects during the early period and with 11 known scholarship players on the roster what could come next?
WVSports.com examines the currently scholarship situation and which prospects could worth keeping an eye on as the Mountaineers now turn their attention to the future.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news