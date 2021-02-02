WVSports - West Virginia basketball beats Iowa State 76-72

West Virginia basketball completed the season sweep of Iowa State by beating the Cyclones 76-72 on the road Tuesday night in Big 12 Conference play.

The Mountaineers pushed their record to 12-5 and 5-3 in the league and won their third game out of four since returning from a two-week absence due to COVID-19 issues in the program. West Virginia had four players in double-figures led by Taz Sherman with 18 points.

The visitors raced out to an early 10-2 lead but the Cyclones were able to quickly even things up before the first television timeout of the game. Iowa State would push out to a 24-17 lead at the 12-minute mark of the first half

The Mountaineers would whittle things down to 26-25 at the eight-minute-mark of the first half as they continued to struggle with turnovers with 6. Head coach Bob Huggins’ team would complete the first half comeback to move ahead 36-26 on the heels of a 16-0 run.

West Virginia would take a 42-31 lead into halftime after outscoring the Cyclones 25-7 over the final 12-minutes of the first half to take its largest lead of the opening frame into the break with them.

The Mountaineers were able to extend that lead to 12-points early in the second half ad the two teams played as a torrid pace to open things.

A Taz Sherman three-pointer would push the lead to 63-48 with just around ten minutes left to give the Mountaineers their largest lead of the game.

The Cyclones didn't go away quietly though cutting the lead down to 67-60 with 6:22 remaining to play as the Mountaineers struggled to put things away. Things got to 74-72 with 33 seconds left as West Virginia had gone over five minutes without a field goal.

But West Virginia was able to keep the Cyclones from closing the gap in the final seconds and wrapped up their fifth win in the Big 12 Conference on the season despite not making a field goal over the final 5:46.

The Mountaineers will play host to Kansas at 2 p.m. Feb. 6.