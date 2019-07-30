Bob Huggins has a plan with his big men this season.

That entails getting Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe on the floor at the same time as much as possible. A move that undoubtedly would improve rebounding as well as put more size on the court at once.

The practices leading into the trip to Spain have been valuable not only for the freshman Tshiebwe, but sophomore Derek Culver as well as both have been pulling things from each other’s games to improve.

The obvious one is what it has done for Tshiebwe, a McDonald’s All-American that just arrived on campus in mid-June. At the high school level, he was (much) more often than not quite literally a man against boys dominating in the post against his competition. College provides an obvious wakeup call.

“He’s not the biggest guy out there. He’s a great kid and he’s going to do the things you ask him to do, he’s going to work really hard at his skill level but at the same time we’ve got two guys that can go get it,” Huggins said. “And Logan is playing better and better. We’ve got to keep them out of foul trouble.”

Huggins has experimented not only with pitting the two against one another, but keeping them on the floor together and both have helped in the overall development.

Tshiebwe is naturally raw, but constantly competes with a high level of energy and is always pursuing the ball. That trait as helped rub off on Culver as that was one area he struggled with as a freshman. Huggins points to all of the instances that he was screaming at Culver to give more effort.

“He has to with Oscar because Oscar is going to run it every single time,” he said.

On the flip side of that coin, Culver has done a lot for the development of the freshman as well.

Culver also has helped Tshiebwe learn some of the nuances of playing in the post at this level such as when it comes to footwork and carving out space to rebound the ball. It seems easy enough but there also are the items such as understanding how to stop, dribble, start and pivot among other things.

It’s a symbiotic relationship that has benefited both.

“I think they’re learning from each other. I don’t think one is teaching the other,” he said.

And that’s exactly what Huggins needs from the two.