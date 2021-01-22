West Virginia basketball dealing with uncharted waters
When people would ask Bob Huggins what he was afraid of growing up as a child, he’d always know exactly what to say.
“I’m afraid of ghosts,” he’d reply.
“Why are you afraid of ghosts?” the other person would fire back.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news